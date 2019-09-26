Japan Provides Construction Of A Children’s Home Humla District

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo signed a grant contract for the construction of a Children’s Home in Humla District with Rakesh Shahi, the Chairperson of the Rural Empowerment and Development Initiative, Humla (READI, Humla).

The Project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government and involves a grant assistance of USD 124,267 (approximately NPR 13.5 million).

The project will support the construction of a new children’s home to accommodate up to 30 orphans and children in difficult situation within Humla District.

At the grant signing ceremony, Ambassador Saigo said that he hoped the assistance would contribute to provide a safe environment for disadvantaged children of the district, for their study and daily lives.

READI Humla, established in 2008, has been managing a children’s home in Simikot, Humla, and has been supporting children to give a safe environment for study and live. The demand for accommodation and education is high, however, the organization could not provide services to all the children in need.

The project is expected to assist children in difficult situations, and aims to contribute to poverty reduction and to improve the quality of life for children in the district.

The Embassy of Japan expects the project to contribute to providing a safe environment, and enhancing the quality of education for the children of Humla District. The Embassy of Japan also expects the project to contribute towards enhancing the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.