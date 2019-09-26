Japan Provides Support To Community Hospital In Kailali District

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo signed a grant contract with Anand Prasad Bhatta, Chairperson of Sudur Paschimanchal Samudayik Aspattal for a project to install medical equipment at the Community Hospital, Godawari Municipality, Kailali District.

The project for the Installation of Medical Equipment at the Community Hospital in Kailali District is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The total grant assistance amounts to USD 116,413 (about NPR 12.7 million).

The project will support installation of medical equipment such as patient monitors, electrocardiogram (ECG) machines, microscopes, a chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) machine, ICU beds, an x-ray with computed radiography (CR) systems, and video endoscopy at the community hospital.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ambassador Saigo, said that he hoped this assistance would enhance the overall medical services of the municipality and the district.

Sudur Paschimanchal Samudayik Aspattal, established in 2016, has been offering treatment to more than 4,000 patients each year in Godawari Municipality.

The hospital also organizes free health check-ups for senior citizens, although because of the lack of medical equipment, it was difficult to identify diseases and provide timely treatment for patients. The project is expected to change this situation and contribute to improving the medical services of the area.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that the project will contribute towards improving hospital services for the people in Kailali District and that the support will contribute towards enhancing the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.