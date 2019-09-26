Japan Provides Support To Community Hospital In Kailali District

Japan Provides Support To Community Hospital In Kailali District

Sept. 26, 2019, 8:43 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo signed a grant contract with Anand Prasad Bhatta, Chairperson of Sudur Paschimanchal Samudayik Aspattal for a project to install medical equipment at the Community Hospital, Godawari Municipality, Kailali District.

The project for the Installation of Medical Equipment at the Community Hospital in Kailali District is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The total grant assistance amounts to USD 116,413 (about NPR 12.7 million).

The project will support installation of medical equipment such as patient monitors, electrocardiogram (ECG) machines, microscopes, a chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) machine, ICU beds, an x-ray with computed radiography (CR) systems, and video endoscopy at the community hospital.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ambassador Saigo, said that he hoped this assistance would enhance the overall medical services of the municipality and the district.

IMG_2568.JPG

Sudur Paschimanchal Samudayik Aspattal, established in 2016, has been offering treatment to more than 4,000 patients each year in Godawari Municipality.

The hospital also organizes free health check-ups for senior citizens, although because of the lack of medical equipment, it was difficult to identify diseases and provide timely treatment for patients. The project is expected to change this situation and contribute to improving the medical services of the area.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that the project will contribute towards improving hospital services for the people in Kailali District and that the support will contribute towards enhancing the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Erasmus+ Regional Seminar for Asia Inaugurated In Kathmandu
Sep 26, 2019
4th SDGs Anniversary Celebration
Sep 26, 2019
World Bank And United Nations Team Up For Road Safety In Nepal
Sep 26, 2019
Japan Provides Construction Of A Children’s Home Humla District
Sep 26, 2019
Foreign Minister Gyawali In Hectic Diplomatic Engagement In New York
Sep 26, 2019

More on News

Erasmus+ Regional Seminar for Asia Inaugurated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 27 minutes ago
4th SDGs Anniversary Celebration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
World Bank And United Nations Team Up For Road Safety In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 51 minutes ago
Japan Provides Construction Of A Children’s Home Humla District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 54 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali In Hectic Diplomatic Engagement In New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 7 minutes ago
NRNA’s Preparation For Ninth Convention At Last Stage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 15 minutes ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Gyawali Meets With U.S. President Trump By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2019
October Second Week Likely Period Of Retreat Of Monsoon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2019
Weather Forecast September 26: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2019
Disaster Management Awareness Program Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2019
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Organised A Fruit-soaking Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2019
Localizing Climate Change Actions By Gehendra B. Gurung Sep 25, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75