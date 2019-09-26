October Second Week Likely Period Of Retreat Of Monsoon

October Second Week Likely Period Of Retreat Of Monsoon

Sept. 26, 2019, 7:48 a.m.

The Southwest Monsoon season this year has been a little erratic. The onset over Kerala was delayed by almost a week from its usual date of June 1 and then the progress to the other parts of the country was also slow. The withdrawal now is playing games with forecast extending into the second week of October.

The retreat of Monsoon begins in the first week of September from Rajasthan -the first post for withdrawal and the last for Monsoon onset- but there are variability observed. In the last ten years the commencement of withdrawal has been as late as September 29 and early as September 4 but this year the withdrawal is going to create some kind of a record.

This week-long spell of rain is therefore likely to delay the commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon to the second week of October.

Source: Skymet Weather

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Gyawali In Hectic Diplomatic Engagement In New York
Sep 26, 2019
NRNA’s Preparation For Ninth Convention At Last Stage
Sep 26, 2019
Foreign Minister Gyawali Meets With U.S. President Trump
Sep 26, 2019
Weather Forecast September 26: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places
Sep 26, 2019
Disaster Management Awareness Program Concluded
Sep 25, 2019

More on Weather

Weather Forecast September 26: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
Monsoon Revive For The Last Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast 25: Generally Cloudy With Moderate Rain In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast September 24: Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast September 23: Rains Likely At Few places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast September 22: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Gyawali In Hectic Diplomatic Engagement In New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2019
NRNA’s Preparation For Ninth Convention At Last Stage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2019
Foreign Minister Gyawali Meets With U.S. President Trump By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2019
Disaster Management Awareness Program Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2019
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Organised A Fruit-soaking Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2019
Localizing Climate Change Actions By Gehendra B. Gurung Sep 25, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75