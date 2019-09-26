October Second Week Likely Period Of Retreat Of Monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon season this year has been a little erratic. The onset over Kerala was delayed by almost a week from its usual date of June 1 and then the progress to the other parts of the country was also slow. The withdrawal now is playing games with forecast extending into the second week of October.

The retreat of Monsoon begins in the first week of September from Rajasthan -the first post for withdrawal and the last for Monsoon onset- but there are variability observed. In the last ten years the commencement of withdrawal has been as late as September 29 and early as September 4 but this year the withdrawal is going to create some kind of a record.

This week-long spell of rain is therefore likely to delay the commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon to the second week of October.

Source: Skymet Weather