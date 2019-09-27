Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Recognized Leader Luxury Hotel In Nepal

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, a leading five-star hotel, is recognized by South Asian Travel Award (SATA) under two categories, viz: Leading Family Resort and Leading Luxury Hotel / Resort in Nepal during the 4th annual award ceremony held in Sri Lanka. General Manager Rajesh Ramdas said, “With the upcoming Visit Nepal 2020, this recognition sets the benchmark in luxury and family resort choice for guests traveling to Nepal. Through listening, noticing others and extending meaningful gestures, we consistently deliver distinct experiences that demonstrate how a little understanding goes a long way.”

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu is a distinct showcase of fine architecture and craftsmanship. The subtle fusion of creativity with novelty ensures modern-day comfort and convenience, with a flavor of the rich cultural heritage that Kathmandu is famous for. The entrance to the hotel is marked by life-sized mythological animals, welcome towers and beautifully carved niches.

The entire hotel is a blend of traditional Newari architecture with contemporary conveniences. Life-size mythological animals believed to keep away evil spirits, welcome towers and beautifully carved niches mark the entrance, guiding you into the hotel. The Water Court comprises lotus ponds, as does the entire entrance to the lobby area, as ‘walking over water’ is considered auspicious and is a mark of respect to all our guests. With Hyatt Regency Kathmandu spread over 37 acres of luxurious landscaped garden, the hotel is the perfect getaway for families.

Located close to the International airport, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu offers various activities for families, with offerings like a 1,600-meter jogging track surrounding the hotel, 25-meter free-form L-shaped swimming pool, children's wading pool, babysitter on request, Very Important Baby program, child-friendly menu and an outdoor whirlpool with three AstroTurf Tennis Courts for fitness-conscious guests.

There's also a designated kids' play area, 24-hour secured hotel perimeter and shopping malls available within a kilometer of radius. Located at S level, overlooking the Japanese garden, Club Oasis is spread over 1400 sq m and offers a tranquil retreat for the senses. It is a true experience of rejuvenation and relaxation for the body, mind and soul.