Japan Provides Support To Construction Of Child Center In Dang

Japanese Assistance for the Construction of a Childbirth Center in Dang District

Sept. 27, 2019, 2:47 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo signed a grant contract for the construction of a Childbirth Center in Dang District with Krishna Prasad Bista, the Director General of the Family Planning Association of Nepal (FPAN).

The project for building the childbirth center is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The support adds up to a total of USD 91,920 (approximately NPR 10.03 million).

The project will support the construction of a new childbirth center and installation of medical equipment at the Health Clinic in Ghorahi Municipality, Dang District.

IMG_2578.jpg

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador Saigo said that he hoped this assistance would enhance medical services for mothers and babies in Ghorahi Municipality and the surrounding areas.

FPAN, established in 1959, has been offering family planning services, including gynecological services, counseling, HIV/AIDS examinations and treatment across 37 districts.

The demand for delivery from mothers has been high to the clinic, however it was difficult to serve everyone’s need due to a lack of space in the facility.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that the project will contribute towards enhancing health services for women and also contribute towards extending the friendship between Japan and Nepal at the peoples’ level.

