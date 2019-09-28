Abrogation Of Article 370 Is An Internal Matter of India: RSS Leader Kumar

Head of Publicity Department of Rashtriya Swayamsebak Sangh (RSS) Arun Kumar said that abrogation of article 370 from Constitution of India is an internal matter of India. He said that the move of Pakistan to take the issue of Jammu-Kashmir and abrogation of article 370 to United Nation and any other international platform is illegitimate.

Kumar said that India and Pakistan have to settle all the bilateral issues through bilateral negations as per the Simla agreement signed between India and Pakistan in 1972. He accused that Pakistan has exported terrorism in India at the cost of India’s efforts of peaceful negotiation.

He said that Article 370 discriminated the citizens of India and excluded a large number of Indian citizens to acquire equal rights. Kumar said that a large number of Gurkha communities living there for centuries denied equal rights due to article 370.

He said the all the countries all over the world did not react to the abrogation of article 370 from the Constitution of India knowing that it was an internal affair of India. Kumar, who resided in Jammu Kashmir for 15 years and deeply, studied the situation, charged Pakistan for raising unnecessary issue interfering internal affairs of India.

He said that the King of Jammu Kashmir state declared to joined Union of India with the consent of the people accepting the constitution of the Republic of India.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said that abrogation of o370 from the Constitution of India will end the terrorism in Jammu Kashmir forever. He said that Jammu Kashmir is an integral part of India and the government can take any decision on its own territory to protect the interest of its own citizen.

Jointly organized by National Law College and Neeti Foundation, director of Neeti Foundation Dr. Dipak Adhikari highlighted the importance of the debate.

The executive director of National Law College Dr. Ram Krishna Timilsima highlighted the article 370 of Constitution of India and process taken to abrogate the article through voting in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha of India.

Chairperson of Pratisthan Nalini Gyawali delivered a vote of thanks.