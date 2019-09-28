Tony Hagen’ Book Photos of 1950s-1960s Launched

Ambassador of European Union Veronica Cody launched the book Toni Hagen: Photos Of Kathmandu Valley (1950-1960) amid a function in Kathmandu in a presence of a big gathering.

Organized by Nepal Heritage Society, the book is a collection of photos taken by Geologist Dr. Tony Hagen during his epic journey throughout Nepal that he undertook on foot. Edited by Katrina Hagen, daughter of Tony Hagen, the book was published by Nepal Heritage Society.

Addressing the book launching ceremony, chairman of Nepal Heritage Society and Dwarika’s Ambica Shrestha said that the book gives past glory of Nepal and its natural surroundings of 1950s.

Launched on the occasion of 30th World Tourism Day 2019 to promote what Kathmandu Valley’s was in 1950s, ambassador Veronica also highlighted the important role played by Hagen.

Dipak Thapa from Social Science Baha narrated his experience working with Hagen. Katrina Hagen talked about the book and collection of photos.