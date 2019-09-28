Weather Forecast September 28: Generally Cloudy And Heavy Rains In Few Places In Central Region

An east-west Trough is extending from Haryana to Northeast India across Bihar, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places in the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the eastern and central region. These heavy rains may intensify the flood situation in plain areas.

Also, the Cyclonic Circulation has further intensified into a Low-Pressure Area, it will, give light to moderate rain in throughout the country and there will be generally cloudy.