Flood Warning In 13 Northern Districts Of Bihar

Sept. 29, 2019, 8:05 a.m.

The local authorities on September 27 sounded a flood alert in at least 13 districts in North Bihar for the next three days as heavy to extremely heavy rains are likely to batter the state.

Moreover, multiple districts including Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur and Sheikhpura are already issued the order for closure of schools today.

Already, multiple tributaries of Ganga are reporting an increase in water level as well as flooding due to the ongoing rains.

As per the forecast generated by Skymet, these heavy rains are likely to continue over the state today and tomorrow. These rains will further add up to the flooding situation, leading to inundation in multiple low-lying areas.

The locals are advised to exercise caution and keep ready for a similar situation before it gets grim. The NDRF teams have already been kept on hold and over the region.

Previously, the month of September was turning out almost dry. No rains were witnessed over Bihar for the last many days. However, this has changed in the past few days. Heavy to very heavy rains have lashed many parts of Bihar in the last 24 hours as well. Places like Bhagalpur, Purnia and Patna have received moderate to heavy rains.

In fact, these heavy rains are going on over the state for the last two to three days now.

The rains are likely to recede a little October 30 onward. However, the water will take some time to come back to its normal level.

News Credit: Skymet Weather

