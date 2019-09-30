Embassy Of India Celebrates ITEC Day 2019 in Kathmandu

Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said that the Indian Technology and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program has been pivotal in training senior officers and other officials from various Ministries and Departments of the Government of Nepal at India’s most premier institutions.

Ambassador Puri issued the statement addressing 55th anniversary of Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day In Kathmandu.

The Embassy of India celebrated the day organizing a program. Attended by senior Government of Nepal officers, including Secretaries from Ministries and Departments, which mainly utilize various ITEC courses in training for human resources development of their officials, Minister for Federal Affairs & General Administration of Nepal Lalbabu Pandit was the Chief Guest of the celebrations

The program has tremendously contributed towards skill up-gradation and human resources development in Nepal. About 150 ITEC alumni attended the celebrations. ITEC Program is fully funded by the Government of India to share India’s developmental experience with 161 friendly developing countries, including Nepal.

The celebration was also The training courses are in the fields of computers, engineering, information technology, journalism, banking, legislation, power, remote sensing, manpower research, education, empowerment of women, hydrology, law enforcement, business planning and promotion, accounts and finance, etc.

A number of Government of Nepal’s institutions have benefitted from special tailor-made ITEC course designed based on their specific needs. For example this year, 62 officials of Ministry of Finance of Nepal participated in a Public Finance Management course at the Institute of Government Accounts and Finance (INGAF), New Delhi.

Similarly, another special tailor-made ITEC course on Investigation and Control of Revenue Leakage was held in 2 batches for 50 Department of Revenue Investigation (DRI), Nepal officials at National Academy of Customs Excise, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Faridabad in March 2019. Similarly, 60 Nepali officials are being trained on Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism at NACIN. In addition, a total of 34 Nepali water resources experts are pursuing their M. Tech in the fields of irrigation water management, Hydrology, Alternative Energy and water resources development at the prestigious IIT, Roorkee.

Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Embassy of India, Kathmandu presented an endearing cultural performance on the occasion.