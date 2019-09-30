Navratri 2nd Day: Day Of Brahmacharini Devi

Navratri 2nd Day: Day Of Brahmacharini Devi

Sept. 30, 2019, 8:14 a.m.

Today is the second day of Navarartri or day of Brahmachairni Devi. On the second day of Navratri, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped with elaborate puja rituals.

Brahmacharini appears in the form of a maiden girl filled with wisdom. She has two hands carrying a rosary and a kamandal. She blesses the devotees with eternal knowledge and bliss. The term Brahamacharini means the unmarried and youthful one. The benign and peaceful form of Brahmacharini brings serenity and calmness in the minds and instills a great degree of self-confidence in people.

Story of Maa Brahmacharini After the Goddess took the form of Kushmanda, the incarnation of Brahmacharini followed. Parvati took birth in the home of Daksha Prajapati who had a deep contempt for Lord Shiva. Her maiden form is worshipped as Brahmacharini.

The Goddess undertook a severe penance to get a good father in her next birth who would respect Lord Shiva. She walked on barefoot and did several thousands of years of penance to attain Lord Shiva in marriage. She lived on flowers and fruits and later only leaves and stopped even that eventually, living on mere air.

Balkumari temple.jpg

Therefore, Brahmacharini came to be called as Aparna too (one who lived even without leaves). Maa Brahmacharini importance Scriptures say Goddess Brahmacharini is the ruler of the planet Mars.

She is the giver of all fortune and she dispels the sorrow of her devotees removing all their mental afflictions. She is worshipped to remove Mangal Dosh and the problems resulting from the unfavorable position of Mars in the horoscope. Maa Brahmacharini puja on Navratri 2nd Day The favorite flower of Maa Brahmacharini is jasmine.

Therefore, do the second day Navratri puja with jasmine flowers and win the blessings of the most compassionate Mother. Contemplate on the divine form of Maa Brahmacharini and do the sixteen types of offerings ending with arati to conclude the puja. Navratri Second Day Brahmacharini Mantras Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah Om Devi Brahmcharinyai Namah Dadhaanaa Kar Padmaabhyaamakshmala Kamandaloo Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmcharinyanuttamaa Maa Brahmacharini Prarthna on Navratri 2nd Day Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama Maa Brahmacharini Stuti on Navratri 2nd Day Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah Maa Brahmacharini Dhyan on Navratri 2nd Day Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam Japamala Kamandalu Dhara Brahmacharini Shubham Gauravarna Swadhishthanasthita Dwitiya Durga Trinetram Dhawala Paridhana Brahmarupa Pushpalankara Bhushitam

It gives the values of renunciation, virtues, and nobility to the devotees. The hurdles to progress and success are removed and the family experiences great mental peace and satisfaction in all their activities. Worship Maa Brahmacharini on the second day of Navratri and clear the hurdles to your progress.

Bal Kumari Temple 2.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Saudi Crown Prince Warns Possibility Of Soaring Global Oil Price
Sep 30, 2019
NIBL Started Cash Collection Of Pashupatinath Temple
Sep 30, 2019
Kumari Bank Convenes Its 19th AGM
Sep 30, 2019
Weather Forecast September 30: Rain And Thunderstorm In East And Central Nepal
Sep 30, 2019
Himalaya Airlines Likely To Launch Its Commercial Flight To Beijing From October
Sep 29, 2019

More on Festivals and Culture

DASHAIN FESTIVAL Festival Of All By A Correspondent 21 minutes ago
Dashain Festival Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Sorha Sraddha Or Pitru Pakchhya Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Indra Jatra Festival Today: 48 Special Foreign Guests To Attend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Indra Jatra Festival Begins With Rising Poll By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Rishi Panchami Observed Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago

The Latest

ISRAELI SUPPORT TO HEALTH Serving Needy By A Correspondent Sep 30, 2019
Tired Cows, Oxen & Tender Calves By Hemang Dixit Sep 30, 2019
LUCKNOWI FOOD FESTIVAL Nawab Foods By A Correspondent Sep 30, 2019
A Ray Of Hope By A Correspondent Sep 30, 2019
PETROLEUM PIPELINE Nepal-India Energy Link By A Correspondent Sep 30, 2019
Saudi Crown Prince Warns Possibility Of Soaring Global Oil Price By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75