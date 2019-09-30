Navratri 2nd Day: Day Of Brahmacharini Devi

Today is the second day of Navarartri or day of Brahmachairni Devi. On the second day of Navratri, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped with elaborate puja rituals.

Brahmacharini appears in the form of a maiden girl filled with wisdom. She has two hands carrying a rosary and a kamandal. She blesses the devotees with eternal knowledge and bliss. The term Brahamacharini means the unmarried and youthful one. The benign and peaceful form of Brahmacharini brings serenity and calmness in the minds and instills a great degree of self-confidence in people.

Story of Maa Brahmacharini After the Goddess took the form of Kushmanda, the incarnation of Brahmacharini followed. Parvati took birth in the home of Daksha Prajapati who had a deep contempt for Lord Shiva. Her maiden form is worshipped as Brahmacharini.

The Goddess undertook a severe penance to get a good father in her next birth who would respect Lord Shiva. She walked on barefoot and did several thousands of years of penance to attain Lord Shiva in marriage. She lived on flowers and fruits and later only leaves and stopped even that eventually, living on mere air.

Therefore, Brahmacharini came to be called as Aparna too (one who lived even without leaves). Maa Brahmacharini importance Scriptures say Goddess Brahmacharini is the ruler of the planet Mars.

She is the giver of all fortune and she dispels the sorrow of her devotees removing all their mental afflictions. She is worshipped to remove Mangal Dosh and the problems resulting from the unfavorable position of Mars in the horoscope. Maa Brahmacharini puja on Navratri 2nd Day The favorite flower of Maa Brahmacharini is jasmine.

Therefore, do the second day Navratri puja with jasmine flowers and win the blessings of the most compassionate Mother. Contemplate on the divine form of Maa Brahmacharini and do the sixteen types of offerings ending with arati to conclude the puja. Navratri Second Day Brahmacharini Mantras Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah Om Devi Brahmcharinyai Namah Dadhaanaa Kar Padmaabhyaamakshmala Kamandaloo Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmcharinyanuttamaa Maa Brahmacharini Prarthna on Navratri 2nd Day Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama Maa Brahmacharini Stuti on Navratri 2nd Day Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah Maa Brahmacharini Dhyan on Navratri 2nd Day Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam Japamala Kamandalu Dhara Brahmacharini Shubham Gauravarna Swadhishthanasthita Dwitiya Durga Trinetram Dhawala Paridhana Brahmarupa Pushpalankara Bhushitam

It gives the values of renunciation, virtues, and nobility to the devotees. The hurdles to progress and success are removed and the family experiences great mental peace and satisfaction in all their activities. Worship Maa Brahmacharini on the second day of Navratri and clear the hurdles to your progress.