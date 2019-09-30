NIBL Started Cash Collection Of Pashupatinath Temple

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. (NIBL) has collaborated with PADT providing support to the trust in regards to the proper management of the offerings presented by the devotees and the pilgrims.

NIBL has also been supporting PADT in 'People's Involvement and Development' program under which it has helped in reconstructing a Mahasnan Ghar damaged during the devastating earthquake of April 2015.

As a part of its CSR initiative, NIBL has been actively involved in the resurrection and reconstruction of heritage sites. The bank has also constructed and maintained the area of Pashupati Aryaghat and has also supported in maintaining general cleanliness of the Pashupati area.

NIBL has been catering its customer from 82 branches, 122 ATMs, 15 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 55 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney.