The World Bank To Support Nepal In Energy Sector

Sept. 30, 2019, 8:16 p.m.

The World Bank has shown interest in the energy sector development in Nepal. While meeting with Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun, Demetrios Papathanasiou led The World Bank team has shown interest on the activities taken by the government recently.

According to a press release issued by Ministry, Bank’s team also hailed the initiative taken by the government and progress made in energy sector. The World Bank team also assured minister that they will facilitate the arrange the additional investment to 1060 MW Upper Arun Project.

Minister Pun thanked The World Bank for supporting Nepal in energy sector.

