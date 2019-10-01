Speaker Mahara Resigned From HoR In Rape Allegation

Speaker of House of Representatives Krishna Bahadur Mahara resigned from the post of Speaker of House of Representatives.

In a public statement directing to deputy speaker of of HoR, Mahara said that he is resigning from the speaker till the completion of truth, facts independent and impartial investigation process in his alleged involvement in a rape case.

After holding the meeting, Central Secretariat of Nepal Communist Party has given verdict that Mahara should resign from member of parliament and speaker. According to spokesperson of NCP, Narayan Kazi Shrestha said that the meeting discussed the matter from all sides before taking the decision.

A lady working in his secretariat accused speaker Mahara for raping her when she was alone with in his home. However, Mahara denied any such involvement and dismissed the report.