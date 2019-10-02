First Nepal German Business Forum Concluded

First Nepal German Business Forum connects company representatives from both countries

Oct. 2, 2019, 2:27 p.m.

The first Nepal German Business forum is organized by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Kathmandu in cooperation with the Nepal – German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NGCCI) and the Investment Board Nepal.

Twenty-eight company representatives representing 20 German companies and organizations meet their Nepali counterparts and will have the opportunity to exchange contacts and knowledge.

Under the theme, Building Bridges: Nepal – German Business Relations’, the Forum allows German firms to explore the Nepali market and benefit from new dynamics characterized by political stability, energy security and efforts of the Government of Nepal to improve the investment climate.

The sectors covered are Energy, Finance, Hospitality/Food&Beverage, Infrastructure development, IT/Communication, Logistics, Manufacturing, and Tourism, with Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) chosen as a cross-cutting issue.

The 90 participants also meet up with Nepal Government representatives in roundtable discussions about Policy and Regulations for new businesses in Nepal , Foreign Direct Investment opportunities and doing Business in Federal Nepal (advantages and challenges).

This Forum aims to promote Nepal as a place for business and wants to foster job creation as well as investment for production. It is therefore contributing to the bilateral economic relations and informs potential German investors about the improving business climate in Nepal.

B2B Meeting_1.jpg

The Business Forum is part of a multitude of the events organized by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany. The events include a four day visit by a delegation lead by Norbert Barthle, German Vice Minister for Cooperation and Economic Development, followed by the National Unity Day Celebration on 03 October and the inauguration of the German Technical School (GTS) in Dhadingon 04 October.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coca-Cola Celebrates #AamaBinaKRamailo
Oct 02, 2019
Japan Provides Grant To Construct New Hostel In Makwanpur
Oct 02, 2019
Nepal Britain Society Organizes A Farewell Dinner In Honor Of British Ambassador Morris
Oct 02, 2019
Weather Forecast October 2: Scattered To Moderate Rain In Western Nepal
Oct 02, 2019
Nijgadh International Airport Under A Shadow Of Protest And Legal Dispute
Oct 01, 2019

More on News

Japan Provides Grant To Construct New Hostel In Makwanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 43 minutes ago
Nepal Britain Society Organizes A Farewell Dinner In Honor Of British Ambassador Morris By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 49 minutes ago
Speaker Mahara Resigned From HoR In Rape Allegation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Speaker Mahara Dismissed The Recent Media Reports As Malicious By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Embassy Of India Celebrates ITEC Day 2019 in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
YCL Cadres Attack Gyanendra Shahi In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Coca-Cola Celebrates #AamaBinaKRamailo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2019
Weather Forecast October 2: Scattered To Moderate Rain In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2019
Nijgadh International Airport Under A Shadow Of Protest And Legal Dispute By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2019
CHINESE RAILWAY TO KERUNG A BOON TO NEPAL AND INDIA By Dr. A.B. Thapa Oct 01, 2019
Navratri 2019 Day 3: Shree Chandraghanta Mata ,Naksaal, Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2019
Weather Forecast October 1: Partly To Generally Cloudy, Rainy Dashain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75