First Nepal German Business Forum Concluded

The first Nepal German Business forum is organized by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Kathmandu in cooperation with the Nepal – German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NGCCI) and the Investment Board Nepal.

Twenty-eight company representatives representing 20 German companies and organizations meet their Nepali counterparts and will have the opportunity to exchange contacts and knowledge.

Under the theme, Building Bridges: Nepal – German Business Relations’, the Forum allows German firms to explore the Nepali market and benefit from new dynamics characterized by political stability, energy security and efforts of the Government of Nepal to improve the investment climate.

The sectors covered are Energy, Finance, Hospitality/Food&Beverage, Infrastructure development, IT/Communication, Logistics, Manufacturing, and Tourism, with Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) chosen as a cross-cutting issue.

The 90 participants also meet up with Nepal Government representatives in roundtable discussions about Policy and Regulations for new businesses in Nepal , Foreign Direct Investment opportunities and doing Business in Federal Nepal (advantages and challenges).

This Forum aims to promote Nepal as a place for business and wants to foster job creation as well as investment for production. It is therefore contributing to the bilateral economic relations and informs potential German investors about the improving business climate in Nepal.

The Business Forum is part of a multitude of the events organized by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany. The events include a four day visit by a delegation lead by Norbert Barthle, German Vice Minister for Cooperation and Economic Development, followed by the National Unity Day Celebration on 03 October and the inauguration of the German Technical School (GTS) in Dhadingon 04 October.