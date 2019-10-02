Japan Provides Grant To Construct New Hostel In Makwanpur

Japan Provides Grant To Construct New Hostel In Makwanpur

Oct. 2, 2019, 10:51 a.m.

Deputy Chief of Mission Yuzo Yoshioka signed a grant contract for building a new hostel with Shree Lekali Basiphant Secondary School in Makwanpur District. The construction is expected to cost about NPR 10 million.

At the signing ceremony, Yoshioka said he hoped that the project would contribute towards reducing the burden of commuting for students and would improve the educational environment in Bhimphedi Rural Municipality where the school is located. The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan.

IMG_2636.JPG

Many children in the area take two hours to travel to school each way, a total of 4 hours of travelling each day. It causes an unfavorable affect on their studies and the drop-out rate is relatively high compared to other areas. Therefore, the project is expected to also reduce the drop-out rate in the school.

The Embassy of Japan expects the project will also contribute towards enhancing the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

First Nepal German Business Forum Concluded
Oct 02, 2019
Coca-Cola Celebrates #AamaBinaKRamailo
Oct 02, 2019
Nepal Britain Society Organizes A Farewell Dinner In Honor Of British Ambassador Morris
Oct 02, 2019
Weather Forecast October 2: Scattered To Moderate Rain In Western Nepal
Oct 02, 2019
Nijgadh International Airport Under A Shadow Of Protest And Legal Dispute
Oct 01, 2019

More on News

First Nepal German Business Forum Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
Nepal Britain Society Organizes A Farewell Dinner In Honor Of British Ambassador Morris By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 49 minutes ago
Speaker Mahara Resigned From HoR In Rape Allegation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Speaker Mahara Dismissed The Recent Media Reports As Malicious By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Embassy Of India Celebrates ITEC Day 2019 in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
YCL Cadres Attack Gyanendra Shahi In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Coca-Cola Celebrates #AamaBinaKRamailo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2019
Weather Forecast October 2: Scattered To Moderate Rain In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2019
Nijgadh International Airport Under A Shadow Of Protest And Legal Dispute By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2019
CHINESE RAILWAY TO KERUNG A BOON TO NEPAL AND INDIA By Dr. A.B. Thapa Oct 01, 2019
Navratri 2019 Day 3: Shree Chandraghanta Mata ,Naksaal, Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2019
Weather Forecast October 1: Partly To Generally Cloudy, Rainy Dashain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75