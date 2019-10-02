Japan Provides Grant To Construct New Hostel In Makwanpur

Deputy Chief of Mission Yuzo Yoshioka signed a grant contract for building a new hostel with Shree Lekali Basiphant Secondary School in Makwanpur District. The construction is expected to cost about NPR 10 million.

At the signing ceremony, Yoshioka said he hoped that the project would contribute towards reducing the burden of commuting for students and would improve the educational environment in Bhimphedi Rural Municipality where the school is located. The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan.

Many children in the area take two hours to travel to school each way, a total of 4 hours of travelling each day. It causes an unfavorable affect on their studies and the drop-out rate is relatively high compared to other areas. Therefore, the project is expected to also reduce the drop-out rate in the school.

The Embassy of Japan expects the project will also contribute towards enhancing the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.