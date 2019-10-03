Diversity Visa Program 2021 Opens

The application period for the 2021 Diversity Visa (DV) program opens at noon Eastern Standard Time, October 2, 2019 (9:45 pm local time in Nepal; Ashwin 15, 2076 B.S.), and closes at noon, Eastern Standard Time, November 5, 2019 (10:45 pm local time; Kartik 19, 2076 B.S.). We strongly encourage DV program entrants to apply early!

Important information for intending applicants:

Applying is FREE: There is NO FEE to enter the DV Program.

Consultants Not Necessary: The U.S. Embassy recommends against using a consultant to assist you with your application. Please consider using a family member, friend or other trusted person if you need assistance. No matter who provides assistance, you are solely responsible for your own application.

Apply online: Entries for the 2021 Diversity Visa Program must use the electronic Diversity Visa entry form (E-DV) at www.dvlottery.state.gov during the registration period.

Entire family on application: When registering, you must list your spouse and all of your unmarried children under the age of 21 at the time of application. Submissions without the inclusion of family members will make your entry invalid.

One application per person: You may submit only ONE application. Applicants who submit more than one application will be disqualified from consideration.

Submit a recent photo: Entries submitted with the same photo from previous DV years will be disqualified. Be sure to precisely follow the photo rules and associate each photo with the correct person on your application. Please note that applicants may not wear glasses in their photos.

Valid, unexpired passport information required: This year’s entries must include the primary applicant’s passport number, country of issuance, and the passport expiration date.

Be sure to print and save your confirmation number: This number is the only way to check your status.

Never give your confirmation number to anyone.

The only method of determining whether you were selected for the DV is by entering your confirmation number at www.dvlottery.state.gov on or after May 5, 2020 (Baisakh 23, 2077).

Entrants must provide an e-mail address as part of their entry; however, there is NO email notification sent to selectees informing them they were selected.

Even if you are selected, this does not guarantee that you will receive a visa. If you do get a visa interview, a Consular Officer will determine whether you meet the qualifications and are eligible for the DV under U.S. immigration law. For a checklist of what to bring to the interview, please visit: https://go.usa.gov/xRuzM.