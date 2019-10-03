KOICA Handed Over The Medical Equipment

KOICA Handed Over The Medical Equipment

Oct. 3, 2019, 11:15 a.m.

KOICA handed over the Medical Equipment and Machine to Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital. Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital (NKFMH) has been supported with 9 medical equipment and a washing machine set through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). The handover ceremony was conducted on October 2, 2019 at the hospital premises.

The ceremony was conducted in the presence of Kim Jinhwa, Deputy Country Director, Choi Jong-Sung, Deputy Country Director and Vikas Rawal, Assistant Country Director from KOICA. Similarly, from Madhyapur Thimi Municipality, Mayor, Madan Sundar Shrestha also showed his active participation. The supported medical equipment and machine were handed over to Prof. Dr. Gyan Krishna Kayastha, Executive Director of NKFMH.

The 50 bedded hospital itself is the support of Government of Republic of Korea and was handed over to Madhyapur Thimi Municipality in 2009. With the increasing number of patients and limited resources of health services, the NKFMH was provided with this post project support from KOICA.

KOICA Medical.jpg

In the ceremony, Mayor Shrestha addressed that this hospital is a good example of the friendship between Korea and Nepal and assured to continue the support to this hospital from Municipality side as well. Similarly, Kim praised for the commitment that the hospital personnel has shown in delivering the health services and expressed for its sustainability. Likewise, Prof. Dr. Kayastha shared that NKFMH has tried its best to serve its patients and has given special services to the people from marginalized and vulnerable community. He further thanked KOICA for this support.

Acknowledging the importance of easy access to the health facilities focusing on SDG 3 for developing countries, KOICA has given assistance to its partner countries, including Nepal, to share the benefits of basic health opportunities.

