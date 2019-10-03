Mata Kushmanda On the fourth day of Navaratri

Mata Kushmanda On the fourth day of Navaratri

Oct. 3, 2019, 8:14 a.m.

Maa Kushmanda, the fourth Avatar of Goddess Durga, is worhipped on the 4th day of Navratri. Her name means 'the cosmic egg' and she is considered the creator of the universe. As per the Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu was able to start creating the universe when Maa Kushmanda smiled like a flower which blossomed with a bud. She created the world from nothing, at the time when there was eternal darkness al around. This Swarup of Maa Durga is the source of all. Since she created the universe, she is called Adiswarup and Adishakti.

She has eights hands in which she holds Kamandul,bow, arrow, a jar of nectar (Amrit), discus, mace and a lotus, and in one hand she holds a rosary which blesses her devotees with the Ashtasiddhis and Navniddhis. She is also known as Ashtabhuja. She has a radiant face and golden body complexion. Maa resides in the core of the Sun and thus controls the Surya Lok.

नवरात्रीको पाचौ दिन बगलामुखी प रिसर मा भक्तजनहरुको भिड ।आज बिहिबार पनि परेछ ।

Posted by Keshab Poudel on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Maa Kushmanda represents Anahata Chakra in spiritual practice. The divine blessings of Maa Kushmanda helps you improve your health and wealth. She removes all the hurdles and troubles from your life and enables you to get rid of all sorts sorrows in life. Maa brings light into darkness and establishes harmony in your life.

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च ।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे ॥

Surāsampūrṇakalaśaṁ rudhirāplutamēva cha |

Dadhānā hastapadmābhyāṁ kūṣmāṇḍā śubhadāstu mē ||

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Army To Participate 7th CISM World Military Games 2019
Oct 03, 2019
Foreign minister Gyawali Returned From New York
Oct 03, 2019
Weather Forecast October 3: Light To Moderate Rain
Oct 03, 2019
Nepal-New Zealand First Bilateral Foreign Ministry Consultation Meeting Concluded
Oct 02, 2019
Former King Gyanendra To Visit Durga Temples In Valley
Oct 02, 2019

More on Festivals and Culture

Navratri 2019 Day 3: Shree Chandraghanta Mata ,Naksaal, Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
DASHAIN FESTIVAL Festival Of All By A Correspondent 2 days, 18 hours ago
Navratri 2nd Day: Day Of Brahmacharini Devi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Dashain Festival Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Sorha Sraddha Or Pitru Pakchhya Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Indra Jatra Festival Today: 48 Special Foreign Guests To Attend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago

The Latest

Nepali Army To Participate 7th CISM World Military Games 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2019
Foreign minister Gyawali Returned From New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2019
Weather Forecast October 3: Light To Moderate Rain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2019
Nepal-New Zealand First Bilateral Foreign Ministry Consultation Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2019
Former King Gyanendra To Visit Durga Temples In Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2019
First Nepal German Business Forum Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75