Weather Forecast October 3: Light To Moderate Rain

Oct. 3, 2019, 7:33 a.m.

Low-Pressure Area now lies over Southwest Bihar and adjoining states. The system is tilting southwestward with height. A Cyclonic Circulation lies over East Assam and a Trough is extending from North Uttar Pradesh to Arunachal Pradesh across Low-Pressure Area, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Meteorological Forecasting Division, partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of the eastern and central regions and at one or two places of the western region.

