After winning two gold medals making history in Indonesia, body builder Rajani Shrestha has returned home. Along with Shrestha, vice chairperson Dinesh Rajbhandari also returned Nepal.

Rajani won silver medal in 55 KG Group and she also scoured bronze medal in 30 years above group. Rajani won bronze medal in 12th South Asian Body Building Championship’s Women Athletic Physic.

Talking to media person, Rajani said that she is happy to win medals for the country.