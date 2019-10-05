Nepal Army Presented Fulpati Feu-de-joie

Nepal Army Presented Fulpati Feu-de-joie

Oct. 5, 2019, 9:23 p.m.

Nepal Army (NA) presented feu-de-joie at the army pavilion at Tundikhel on Wednesday afternoon marking Fulpati, the seventh day of Bada Dasain, Marking Fulpati, the seventh day of Bada Dasain,

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari observed the program. The NA presented a guard of honor to the President on the occasion. On the occasion, different units of the NA opened rifle and cannon salvoes in celebration. They also held march-past, including the salutation march-past. The different companies of the Nepalese Army commemorated the occasion with a parade and forming an outline of the National Flag.

Nepal Army Fulpati festival 2076 1.jpg

Present on the occasion was Prime Minister K.Sharma Oli, the Deputy Prime Ministers, the government ministers, high-ranking government officials, the heads and representatives of diplomatic missions based in Nepal, the chiefs of the security bodies and dignitaries from a cross-section of society.

CoAS and group photo.jpg

Members of the general public were present in large numbers around Tundikhel army parade ground to observe the Fulpati celebration.

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa presented the honor to the best battalion of the year.

Nepal Army Fulpati 2076.jpg

COAS General Thapa at Fulpati.jpg

Nepal Army flower at Tundikhel.jpg

Nepal Army Fulpati 22.jpg

