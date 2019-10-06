Senior Journalist Acharya Is No More

Oct. 6, 2019, 9:27 a.m.

Senior journalist Rajendra Dev Acharya died today due to the problem in his lever. Having served more than three decades in Nepal Television, late Acharya’s Chintan Manan Program used to be popular.

Son of late journalist Satya Deb Acharya, editor, and publisher of Sagarmatha Weekly, late Acharya has a wife and daughter. After retirement from Television three years ago, late Acharya revived Sagarmatha with its online edition.

He started his carrier a news editor of Nepal Television in 1988, he was retired as head of news division. According to the division chief of Nepal Television Raju Silwal, late Acharya will be criminated today at Pashupati Aryaghat.

