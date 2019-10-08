Tika or Vijaya Dashami Today

Nepalis Hindus are preparing to celebrate Vijaya Dashami, the main day of Dashain festival, today all over Nepal taking Tika and blessing from their elders family members and relatives.

Elderly people offer Tika made of red vermilion, yogurt and rice to their family members. In certain part of Nepal, people use white rice as well. For widow, they offers yellow color. Along with tika, they will offer Jamara, a germinated seeds of Barely, Wheat, corn and rice.

According to Nepal Panchanga Nirnayak Samiti (NPNS), the most auspicious time for receiving and offering tika this year is at 10:35 am. Though people can receive and offer tika from the day of Vijaya Dashami to Kojagrat Purnima in Kathmandu and Eastern Nepal. However, in Western Nepal, today is the only day to offer Tika.

Meanwhile, people from the Newari community celebrate Mwohni, on this day. A Mwohni tika also known Mwohni Sinha (a black tika), accompanied with the red tika along with jamara and kokha (white and red shreds/pieces of cotton), are also offered and received. Newars interpret Mwohni as the festival where they worship the divine presence within their soul.

The Marwari community perform Durga Puja during Dashain and worship Durga as the goddess of Shakti or energy.

Dussehra in a way also marks the onset of preparations for the festival of lights – Diwali, which falls about 20 days after the festival.

Vijayadashami or Dussehra, which marks the end of Navratri and Durga puja festivals, will be celebrated on October 8 this year. It is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana and it also commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the demon king, and also marks the end of Durga Puja celebrations.

Many people conclude the celebrations by taking part in processions to a river or seaside to participate in idol immersion. They chant slogans and bid an emotional farewell to the goddess and seek her blessings while hoping for a sooner return next year.