Former King Gyanendra offered auspicious Dashain Tika to large numbers of common people at his residence in Nirmal Niwas. Former King Gyanendra started offering Tika from 4 PM and lasted almost four hours due to the rush of common people.

For civil servants, civil servants and Police personal visited Nirmal to receive Tika from former King who has been offering Tika to common people.

Photos Courtesy: Barsha Shah/ Deshsanchar