China Has Always Respected Nepal's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity And Political Independence: President Bhandari

Under the leadership of Your Excellency, relations between our two countries have entered a new period in recent years. How do you view the status and prospects of bilateral relations between the two countries?

Nepal and China have been enjoying excellent relations for centuries. The relations that existed even before the beginning of formal relations have become multi-dimensional expanding to economic, socio-cultural and people-to-people level after the establishment of diplomatic relations. Geographic difficulties including high Himalayas stand between Nepal and China. Despite the geographic extremities, relations between our two countries have remained smooth and cordial. China has always respected Nepal's sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence which constitute a principal basis of the existing excellent bilateral relations.

How do you evaluate the upcoming visit by the Chinese leader? How do you think the visit will consolidate the friendship between China and Nepal?

That is a good question. I believe that the visit of His Excellency Xi Jinping will elevate the existing bilateral relations to a new height. As the visit of the Chinese President to Nepal is taking place after a long interval, we have laid great importance to this visit. This is also a historic opportunity for us. Exchange of such high-level visits will lead our relations to a new level. Therefore, we have been undertaking necessary preparations to make the visit of His Excellency the President a great success. The visit will gather worldwide coverage which we believe has already started.

On many political issues, both countries support each other. How do you think the two sides will strengthen political mutual trust to maintain regional stability and peace in the future?

Our two countries have supported each other in various political matters. In the days to come, mutual trust and understanding between us shall further be consolidated thereby elevating the bilateral relations to a greater height. As the people across the world have desire for peace and stability, we can make it a reality through our collective efforts. Problems that the world is facing can best be resolved through mutual trust. Mutual trust is imperative to solve problems at the regional level as well. Dialogues help strengthen relations between the two countries. Regional problems can also be solved through dialogue.

This year marks the sixth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). We know the government under Your Excellency's leadership has also proposed a development strategy.

How do you view the synergy between the two strategies? Do you think China's proposals will contribute to the stability and prosperity of the region?

This is an important question. Increasing impact of BRI, put forward by His Excellency the President himself, is being felt globally. BRI has helped enhance the dignity of His Excellency the President, Chinese people and China as a whole world-wide.

An agreement on BRI Cooperation has been signed between Nepal and China. We have put forward various important proposals including Trans-Himalayan Multidimensional Connectivity Network. We believe that Nepal and its people will be benefitted by the Initiative. Proper implementation of BRI will benefit the whole neighborhood.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. How do you view China's achievements in the fields of economic and social development? What is the significance of your government cooperating with a more open China?

First of all, let me congratulate and extend my greetings to the President of China His Excellency Xi Jinping on the happy occasion of 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. China has made unprecedented development during this period. Chinese people have been able to enjoy happiness and peace within a short span of time. Along with the Chinese people, other communities around the world have also been benefitted from China's unparalleled achievements.

At a time when I was happy to see His Excellency the President on television inaugurating the world's largest Daxing International Airport on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Republic of China, there is also a news of the inauguration of the longest bridge over the sea. These are some indicators of China's development. China has established itself as a prosperous nation. The people of Nepal and I, personally as a President, am happy to see China prosper.

China's development has been an inspiration to all countries around the world and has inspired peace loving people for prosperity. The progress made by about one fourth of humanity is incomparable.

China's contribution is commendable also from the point of view of humanitarian welfare.

Nepal has maintained its unwavering commitment to One China Policy. The Government is committed to not allowing any activities targeted against China in our territory. This has also been our national policy.

BRI has helped increase connectivity between different countries. Connectivity of such nature will also increase cultural and people-to-people relations and engagements. Through such connectivity, relations at emotional level will also be established among different countries and peoples. BRI has increased economic activities in its pursuit of connecting different countries around the world. Considering all the benefits of BRI, Nepal has decided to cooperate under BRI with utmost priority.

The friendship between our countries was created by generations of leaders from both sides. From your point of view and past experiences, what do you think about the governance of Chinese leaders?

The age old ties between the two countries have always remained cordial forever. The farsightedness and great determination of our predecessors from different generations have helped strengthen our relations. Chinese leaders from all generations have embraced the principles of peaceful co-existence, cooperation and non-interference in the conduct of bilateral relations between the two countries. Both the countries have conducted their relations on the basis of mutual trust and understanding. Chinese leaders have been able to project much refined leadership image. I would like to extend my high respect and best wishes to Chinese leaders.

I have invited the President of China to pay a visit to Nepal. Attaching high importance to the visit of the Chinese President, we have been doing all necessary preparations accordingly. I am happy to share my views with your paper about the friendly people and Government of China as well as the visit of His Excellency the President of China.

Source: People’s Daily