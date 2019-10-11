ADB Unveils New 5-Year Strategy For Nepal

ADB Unveils New 5-Year Strategy For Nepal to Promote Stronger, More Inclusive Economy

Oct. 11, 2019, 2:01 p.m.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released a new 5-year Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) for Nepal that lays out ADB’s support to help the country achieve its goal for a stronger and more inclusive economy.

The Nepal CPS for 2020–2024, endorsed by ADB’s Board of Directors today, will focus on three priority areas: improved infrastructure for private sector-led growth, improved access to devolved services, and environmental sustainability and resilience. Under the new strategy, ADB expects to lend an estimated $500 million to $600 million on average during 2020–2022.

“With the political stability and the federal system of governance in place, Nepal is poised to bring about the desired economic and social transformation,” said ADB Country Director for Nepal Mukhtor Khamudkhanov. “Our new CPS is aligned with the government’s plan of achieving higher economic growth, reducing poverty, and improving people’s lives. Nepal has seen reduced poverty and raised literacy levels in the last decade. Now, moving forward, smooth implementation of federalism, investments in critical physical infrastructure, and creating an environment for private sector investments are critical to further boost growth and reduce poverty.”

Under the new CPS, ADB will support hydropower development and renewable energy, roads and air transport, logistics, and trade facilitation to strengthen domestic, regional, and international connectivity; reduce the costs of production and trade for businesses; and attract private investment. The CPS will help support development of cities and urban municipalities, quality education and employment-oriented skills development, and increased agriculture productivity and commercialization to augment rural incomes. These will be targeted to benefit women and disadvantaged social groups.

In all its development programs and projects, ADB will continue to prioritize gender equality and social inclusion, as well as disaster resilience and environmental sustainability.

The CPS also supports increased availability of, and more equitable access to, basic services through the federal system of governance; stronger resilience to natural hazards that occur periodically; and sustainable use of natural resources. ADB will assist with policy reforms for devolved service delivery, including subnational public financial management; and sector reforms in agriculture, air transport, and water supply. Knowledge and development of institutional capacity, especially at subnational levels, will be emphasized.

The CPS reflects feedback from ADB’s consultations with the government agencies at the central, provincial, and local levels, as well as with international development partners, civil society, and the private sector.

Since its establishment in 1966, ADB has provided almost $6 billion in financial and technical assistance to Nepal. The assistance was provided in energy, transport, water supply and urban infrastructure services, agriculture and irrigation, and education.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

After Temple Tour, PM and Xi Partake Of Traditional South Indian Spread
Oct 11, 2019
Saudi Fund Provides Nepal Over 3 Billion Rupees For Earthquake Reconstruction
Oct 11, 2019
Xi Jinping Arrives In Chennai Ahead Of Informal Summit With PM Modi
Oct 11, 2019
China-Nepal Bilateral Ties At Historical Best: Chinese Envoy Hou Yanqi
Oct 11, 2019
Nepal Is Preparing To Welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping
Oct 11, 2019

More on Economy

Sustainable Banking Network Accelerates Expansion Of Sustainable Finance In Emerging Markets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Coca-Cola Celebrates #AamaBinaKRamailo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepal Government Signed Program Implementation Agreement For MCC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
PETROLEUM PIPELINE Nepal-India Energy Link By A Correspondent 1 week, 4 days ago
NIBL Started Cash Collection Of Pashupatinath Temple By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
BAFIA AMENDMENT Illiberal Act By A Correspondent 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

After Temple Tour, PM and Xi Partake Of Traditional South Indian Spread By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2019
Cannabis Research: Nepal Have An Advantage By Krishna Kaphle and Saroj Mishra Oct 11, 2019
Saudi Fund Provides Nepal Over 3 Billion Rupees For Earthquake Reconstruction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2019
Xi Jinping Arrives In Chennai Ahead Of Informal Summit With PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2019
Toward Greater Progress Of China-Nepal Friendship Across The Himalayas By Xi Jinping Oct 11, 2019
Are You Malnourished? Quite Possibly By Kundhavi Kadiresan Oct 11, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75