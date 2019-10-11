Nepal Is Preparing To Welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping

Nepal Is Waiting To Welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping

Oct. 11, 2019, 9:15 a.m.

Final preparation for the visit to Chinese President Xi Jinping is going on. Roads are decorated and security has tightened in Kathmandu Valley. He will travel to Nepal on Saturday and Sunday for a state visit, the first by a Chinese president in more than two decades. He will spend 20 hours in Nepal on the way back to his country after taking part in a summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chinese President Xi jinping is visiting India on October 11-12 for an "informal summit" with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the southern coastal city of Chennai. The meeting will provide an opportunity for the two leaders "to exchange views on deepening" the bilateral partnership, read a statement by India's Foreign Ministry. Modi and Xi will also visit the nearby temple town of Mamallapuram.

Both leaders last met one-on-one at a resort in Wuhan, China, in April 2018.

Nepal China

In recent years, India has been worried about the strengthening of ties between Nepal and China.

Sino-Nepali commerce has grown rapidly over the past several years, with investment from China pouring into Nepal and Chinese goods flooding Nepali markets. China is currently Nepal's top foreign direct investment partner.

Beijing has pledged support for a slew of infrastructure and development projects in the country, which have helped increase China's clout in Kathmandu.

Local media have reported that Xi and Nepal's PM KP Sharma Oli will oversee the signing of several agreements on infrastructure projects including a trans-Himalayan railway to connect the two countries.

China and Nepal considering elevating bilateral relations; will discuss developing border ports, railways and roads. An increasingly assertive India won’t be able to avoid tensions with its larger neighbor.

