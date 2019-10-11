Saudi Fund Provides Nepal Over 3 Billion Rupees For Earthquake Reconstruction

Finance secretary Dr. Rajan Khanal and Vice President and Managing Director of Saudi Fund for Development Dr. Khalid Bin Sulaiman Al Khudairi signed financial agreement at Ministry of Finance to provide 112.5 million Saudi Riyal as concessional loan to reconstruct private house, school buildings and health posts devastated by earthquake.

The amount is around Rs.3.40 billion. In presence of finance minister Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada, Khanal and Al Khudairi inked the agreement. Finance secretary Dr. Khanal thanked Saudi Government for providing valuable cooperation for humanitarian cause. He said that this will bring additional happiness in the face of earthquake victims.

Vice president of Fund Al Khudairi has expressed happiness saying it is a matter of happiness for the foundation to support in such a great humanitarian cause.

Vice president of Fund also met chief executive Officer of National Reconstruction Authority Sushil Gyawali and other senior officials before inking the agreement at Ministry of Finance.