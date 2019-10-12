Weather Forecast October 12: Partly Cloudy In Hill And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

Oct. 12, 2019, 7:21 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country eastern and central regions. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted isolated brief rain is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

