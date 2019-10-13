Chinese President Xi Returned Home Completing Nepal Visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping returned home after completing his two-day state visit to Nepal. President Xi visited Nepal at the invitation to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

President Bhandari, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Vice President Nananda Bahadur Pun, and other senior Nepali government officials were present to see-off president Xi.

President Bhandari hosted a banquet in honor of Chinese President Xi, who is the first president of China to visit Nepal after 21 years.

During Xi’s 23 hours stayed in Kathmandu, Nepalese and Chinese leaders exchanged views and signed 20 agreements and MoU on various sectors including connectivity and railway.

The Chinese president has arrived here wrapping up his two-day informal talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in Chennai, the southern city of India.

President Xi held bilateral meetings with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday morning when the signing of the bilateral agreements took place.

The visiting President also met the former prime minister and NC leader Sher Bahadur Deuba Chairman of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, former prime minister Jhalnath Khanal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and other members of NCP.