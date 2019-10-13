NC Leader Alam In Police Custody

Nepal Police have arrested the Nepali Congress Member of Parliament Mohammad Aftab Alam on the charge of murder and arson. According to Nepal Police, he was arrested from his home town Rautahat District.
