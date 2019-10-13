Nepali Congress To Host A Tea Reception Today

Nepali Congress To Host A Tea Reception Today

Oct. 13, 2019, 12:37 p.m.

Nepali Congress is hosting a tea reception today on the occasion of Dashain, Tihar and Chhath. According to a press release issued by Nepali Congress, the tea reception will start from 1-5 PM.

Party spokesperson Bishwo Prakash Sharma said the party has invited Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, NCP Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and former prime ministers. The party has also invited ministers, heads constitutional bodies, civil servants and Kathmandu based foreign ambassadors.

The party has also sent invitations to its well-wishers and party workers, business community, NRNA members, Journalists, writers, human rights activists and people from different walks of life.

Started in 1976 by NC leader late B.P. Koirala to pursue national reconciliation, Nepali Congress has been organizing the reception since then.

Party President Sher Bahadur Deuba, senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel and other leaders will greet the guests.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

