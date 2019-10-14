26 Dead And Hundreds Of People Injured By Typhoon Hagibis In Japan

At least 26 people have been killed as a result of powerful Typhoon Hagibis that slammed into Japan. Japan’s military scrambled on Sunday to rescue people trapped by flooding after powerful Typhoon Hagibis ripped across the country, killing at least 26 people and leaving more than a dozen missing.

More than 100,000 rescuers, including 31,000 troops, were working into the night to reach people trapped after torrential rain caused landslides and filled rivers until they burst their banks.

The storm’s ‘unprecedented’ heavy rain triggered deadly landslides and caused rivers to burst their banks. The storm’s heavy rain triggered deadly landslides and caused rivers to burst their banks. The destruction forced Rugby World Cup organisers to cancel the third match of the tournament though the key Japan-Scotland clash would go ahead.

The government put the death toll at 14, with 11 people missing, but local media said at least 26 people had been killed, and at least 15 were still unaccounted for.19 dead after powerful Typhoon Hagibis hits northern Japan and paralyzes Tokyo

Self-Defense Forces members scrambled Sunday to rescue people trapped by flooding after powerful Typhoon Hagibis ripped across the country, killing at least 19 people and leaving more than a dozen missing.

Rescue operations were underway in central, eastern and northeastern regions of Japan that were hit by floods and landslides as an effect of Typhoon Hagibis. The Defense Ministry has mobilized some 27,000 Self-Defense Force personnel for rescue and relief operations across the country.

Around 100 people were injured across the country, according to a Kyodo News tally based on information provided by rescuers and other authorities.

The death toll following Typhoon Hagibis has risen to 19 with 16 people missing.Typhoon Hagibis made landfall Saturday night local time, as the country braces for hurricane-force winds that have killed at least 10 people and injured more than 140. Japan's military scrambled Sunday to rescue people trapped by flooding after powerful Typhoon Hagibis ripped across the country, killing at least 11 people and leaving more than a dozen missing.

The destruction forced Rugby World Cup organisers to cancel the third match of the tournament though the key Japan-Scotland clash will go ahead.