26 Dead And Hundreds Of People Injured By Typhoon Hagibis In Japan

26 Dead And Hundreds Of People Injured By Typhoon Hagibis In Japan

Oct. 14, 2019, 7:54 a.m.

At least 26 people have been killed as a result of powerful Typhoon Hagibis that slammed into Japan. Japan’s military scrambled on Sunday to rescue people trapped by flooding after powerful Typhoon Hagibis ripped across the country, killing at least 26 people and leaving more than a dozen missing.

More than 100,000 rescuers, including 31,000 troops, were working into the night to reach people trapped after torrential rain caused landslides and filled rivers until they burst their banks.

The storm’s ‘unprecedented’ heavy rain triggered deadly landslides and caused rivers to burst their banks. The storm’s heavy rain triggered deadly landslides and caused rivers to burst their banks. The destruction forced Rugby World Cup organisers to cancel the third match of the tournament though the key Japan-Scotland clash would go ahead.

The government put the death toll at 14, with 11 people missing, but local media said at least 26 people had been killed, and at least 15 were still unaccounted for.19 dead after powerful Typhoon Hagibis hits northern Japan and paralyzes Tokyo

Self-Defense Forces members scrambled Sunday to rescue people trapped by flooding after powerful Typhoon Hagibis ripped across the country, killing at least 19 people and leaving more than a dozen missing.

Rescue operations were underway in central, eastern and northeastern regions of Japan that were hit by floods and landslides as an effect of Typhoon Hagibis. The Defense Ministry has mobilized some 27,000 Self-Defense Force personnel for rescue and relief operations across the country.

Around 100 people were injured across the country, according to a Kyodo News tally based on information provided by rescuers and other authorities.

The death toll following Typhoon Hagibis has risen to 19 with 16 people missing.Typhoon Hagibis made landfall Saturday night local time, as the country braces for hurricane-force winds that have killed at least 10 people and injured more than 140. Japan's military scrambled Sunday to rescue people trapped by flooding after powerful Typhoon Hagibis ripped across the country, killing at least 11 people and leaving more than a dozen missing.

The destruction forced Rugby World Cup organisers to cancel the third match of the tournament though the key Japan-Scotland clash will go ahead.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Patna-Kathmandu Rail Link Likely By 2021: ECR
Oct 14, 2019
Weather Forecast October 14:Party Cloudy In Hill Region Of Nepal
Oct 14, 2019
Durbarmarg’s Victory Lounge Catches Fire
Oct 13, 2019
Nepal And China Agree To Launch The Construction Of The Cross-Border Railway Soon. Full Text Of A Joint Statement
Oct 13, 2019
HIDCL and PowerChina To Develop Two Storage Hydroelectric Projects
Oct 13, 2019

More on International

Japan Hit By Typhoon Hagibis, Thousands In Shelters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Ethiopian PM Abiy Wins Nobel Peace Prize By Reuters 2 days, 1 hour ago
Xi Jinping Arrives In Chennai Ahead Of Informal Summit With PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
With Xi’s Visit, The Spring Of China-Nepal Ties Has Arrived By Lan Jianxue 2 days, 20 hours ago
Closer China-Nepal Ties Don’t Lock Out Other Nations: Global Times By Hu Weijia 4 days, 13 hours ago
Nepal’s Slide Towards China By Jyoti Malhotra 4 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Patna-Kathmandu Rail Link Likely By 2021: ECR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2019
Weather Forecast October 14:Party Cloudy In Hill Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2019
Durbarmarg’s Victory Lounge Catches Fire By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
Nepal And China Agree To Launch The Construction Of The Cross-Border Railway Soon. Full Text Of A Joint Statement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
HIDCL and PowerChina To Develop Two Storage Hydroelectric Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
Chinese President Xi Returned Home Completing Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75