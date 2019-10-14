IGP Khanal Left Chile To Attend INTERPOL'S General Assembly

IGP Khanal Left Chile To Attend INTERPOL'S General Assembly

Oct. 14, 2019, 11:25 a.m.

Inspector General of Police Sarbendra Khanal has left to Chilean capital Santiago to take part in 88th General Assembly of International Police Organization (INTERPOL).The general assembly is slated for 15 to 18 October.

Head of NCB Khanal's delegation included Deputy Inspector General of Police and head of Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Niraj Bahadur Shahi and Senior Superintendent of Police of Nepal Police headquarter Umesh Raj Joshi.

Additional Inspector General of Police, DIGs and other senior police officer went to TIA to see off IGP Khanal. 194 members General Assembly of INTERPOL will General Review of INTERPOL’s Rules on the Processing of DATA (RPD) and Proposals for Amendment, Composition of the Executive Committee, Amendment of the Sanctions Provided for under article 52 of the General Regulations, Draft cooperation agreement between the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Annual Report on the lists of existing and new cooperation agreements with international and private entities involving Data Processing.

IGP Khanal to Chile1.jpg

The assembly will also discusses annual Financial Report and Financial Statements for 2018, reports of the external auditors on the 2018 accounts, strengthening INTERPOL’s cooperation with the EUROPEAN UNION, project Gateway Developing Partnerships with the Private Sector to Combat Cyber-crime, appointment of the Secretary General, Creation of a Standing Committee on the processing of Data, Working group to review Legal Provisions relating to INTERPOL’s Governance Bodies: Progress Report, Application for membership by the Republic of KOSOVO and I-CORE: INTERPOL Policing Capabilities Transformation Road-map.

According to a press release of Nepal Police Central News Desk, the meeting will also discuss draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between INTERPOL and North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers EUROPE (SHAPE), draft cooperation Agreement between the Inter-Regional Coordination Center for the Implementation of the Regional Strategy for Maritime Safety and Security in Central and West Africa and the International Criminal Police Organization – INTERPOL, activity report of the commission for the control of INTERPOL’s Files for 2018, Program of activities and draft budget for 2020 and establishment of a Middle East and North Africa Regional Bureau in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia- Draft Host Country Agreement.

AIGP Pushkar Karki will look the day to day affairs in absence of IGP Khanal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Patna-Kathmandu Rail Link Likely By 2021: ECR
Oct 14, 2019
26 Dead And Hundreds Of People Injured By Typhoon Hagibis In Japan
Oct 14, 2019
Weather Forecast October 14:Party Cloudy In Hill Region Of Nepal
Oct 14, 2019
Durbarmarg’s Victory Lounge Catches Fire
Oct 13, 2019
Nepal And China Agree To Launch The Construction Of The Cross-Border Railway Soon. Full Text Of A Joint Statement
Oct 13, 2019

More on News

Patna-Kathmandu Rail Link Likely By 2021: ECR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 18 minutes ago
Durbarmarg’s Victory Lounge Catches Fire By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 45 minutes ago
Nepal And China Agree To Launch The Construction Of The Cross-Border Railway Soon. Full Text Of A Joint Statement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 1 minute ago
Chinese President Xi Returned Home Completing Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
List Of Instruments Singed And Exchanged Between Nepal And China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal-China High-level Meeting Concluded, Sign Several Agreements By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

China, Nepal Upgrade Ties: Chinese Media By Shen Weiduo Oct 14, 2019
Xi’s India And Nepal Visits Bring Trilateral Ties In Focus By Long Xingchun Oct 14, 2019
Xi Arrives In Kathmandu To Forge A Bold New Chapter, Pitch Trans-Himalayan corridor By C.Raja Mohan Oct 14, 2019
26 Dead And Hundreds Of People Injured By Typhoon Hagibis In Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2019
Weather Forecast October 14:Party Cloudy In Hill Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2019
HIDCL and PowerChina To Develop Two Storage Hydroelectric Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75