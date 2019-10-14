IGP Khanal Left Chile To Attend INTERPOL'S General Assembly

Inspector General of Police Sarbendra Khanal has left to Chilean capital Santiago to take part in 88th General Assembly of International Police Organization (INTERPOL).The general assembly is slated for 15 to 18 October.

Head of NCB Khanal's delegation included Deputy Inspector General of Police and head of Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Niraj Bahadur Shahi and Senior Superintendent of Police of Nepal Police headquarter Umesh Raj Joshi.

Additional Inspector General of Police, DIGs and other senior police officer went to TIA to see off IGP Khanal. 194 members General Assembly of INTERPOL will General Review of INTERPOL’s Rules on the Processing of DATA (RPD) and Proposals for Amendment, Composition of the Executive Committee, Amendment of the Sanctions Provided for under article 52 of the General Regulations, Draft cooperation agreement between the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Annual Report on the lists of existing and new cooperation agreements with international and private entities involving Data Processing.

The assembly will also discusses annual Financial Report and Financial Statements for 2018, reports of the external auditors on the 2018 accounts, strengthening INTERPOL’s cooperation with the EUROPEAN UNION, project Gateway Developing Partnerships with the Private Sector to Combat Cyber-crime, appointment of the Secretary General, Creation of a Standing Committee on the processing of Data, Working group to review Legal Provisions relating to INTERPOL’s Governance Bodies: Progress Report, Application for membership by the Republic of KOSOVO and I-CORE: INTERPOL Policing Capabilities Transformation Road-map.

According to a press release of Nepal Police Central News Desk, the meeting will also discuss draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between INTERPOL and North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers EUROPE (SHAPE), draft cooperation Agreement between the Inter-Regional Coordination Center for the Implementation of the Regional Strategy for Maritime Safety and Security in Central and West Africa and the International Criminal Police Organization – INTERPOL, activity report of the commission for the control of INTERPOL’s Files for 2018, Program of activities and draft budget for 2020 and establishment of a Middle East and North Africa Regional Bureau in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia- Draft Host Country Agreement.

AIGP Pushkar Karki will look the day to day affairs in absence of IGP Khanal.