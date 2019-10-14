Weather Forecast October 14:Party Cloudy In Hill Region Of Nepal

Weather Forecast October 14:Party Cloudy In Hill Region Of Nepal

Oct. 14, 2019, 7:08 a.m.

As Southwest Monsoon has left from the country, there are no weather system active now. However, Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted partly cloudy in the hilly regions, mainly fair in the rest of the country. There will be isolated brief rain is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions.

According to Skymet Weather, during the last 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon has left more parts of the country and the withdrawal line at present is passing through Kishanganj, Bankura, Jamshedpur, Champa, Seoni, Khargone, Baruch and Diu. Monsoon has bid farewell to states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, as well as some parts of Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

