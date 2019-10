Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There will be isolated brief rain or thunder showers is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions towards afternoon/late afternoon.

Southwest Monsoon 2019 continued its withdrawal journey from the country for the straight fourth consecutive day on Monday. This has been one of the quickest withdrawal of Monsoon current in span of just four days.