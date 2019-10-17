Weather Forecast For October `18 Across Nepal

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted partly cloudy throughout the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of the central and western hilly regions towards afternoon/late afternoon.
OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7
VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75