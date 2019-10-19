Qatar Airways Launches Flight Offers And Packages For The FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019

Qatar Airways today launched an exciting promotion to Doha as the Official Airline Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019TM.

The award-winning airline has announced incredible flight offers on Economy and Business Class tickets as well as packages from the world to Doha. Qatar Airways invites its customers to book flights and receive match tickets to see the stars of world football in action at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019TM between 11 and 21 December.

Passengers who already booked their travel journey are invited to extend their holiday with a stopover in Doha and receive¬ match tickets to experience world-class football and the cultural delights of Qatar.

For more information, please visit qatarairways.com/FCWC2019.

Qatar Airways will launch a global TV campaign to support this extraordinary travel offer entitled ‘Make Qatar Your Goal’. The TV campaign will be broadcast in over 160 countries worldwide and is available to view at:https://youtu.be/a42rI6Doafk.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are delighted to offer fans these amazing deals to visit Qatar and be part of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019TM. We are committed to inspiring our passengers to come and discover what Qatar has to offer, on and off the football pitch.

“As an airline, we firmly believe in the power of sport to unite people, and we look forward to bringing thousands of passionate fans together in Qatar to enjoy world-class football alongside five-star hospitality and organisation. The FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019TM will serve as an exciting preview to the biggest event in world football, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, in just over three years’ time.”

Featuring the six continental club champions from around the world along with Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd Club, the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019TM action will start on 11 December, culminating in the final on 21 December. Reigning European Champions Liverpool FC open their campaign on 18 December, marking the inauguration of Education City Stadium, the latest FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM stadium to be completed over three years ahead of the world cup finals. For more information on individual match ticket sales, please visit www.fifa.com/tickets.

Qatar Airways was recently named ‘Airline of the Year’ for the fifth time by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisationSkytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘Best Business Class Seat’, and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’.

The national carrier for the State of Qatar currently operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) to more than 160 destinations worldwide. The airline has launched a host of exciting new destinations in 2019, including Lisbon, Portugal; Malta; Rabat, Morocco; Davao, Philippines; Izmir, Turkey; Mogadishu, Somalia and earlier this week Langkawi, Malaysia. Gaborone, Botswana will be added to the airline’s growing network later this year.