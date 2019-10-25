United Nations In Nepal Celebrates 74th UN Day

United Nations In Nepal Celebrates 74th UN Day

Oct. 25, 2019, 9:19 a.m.

The United Nations (UN) in Nepal celebrated the 74th UN Day at the City Hall on Thursday, 24 October to showcase some of the work done by the UN in support of Nepal’s development priorities as well as to raise awareness on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Present at the celebration were the Nepali public including a large number of youth, government officials, development partners and UN staff members. At the margins of the event, UN Resident Coordinator, Ms. Valerie Julliand said: “I am pleased to see the activity and engagement of such large number of youth with the energy and innovative ideas on how to achieve the SDGs.”

The event was marked by interactive discussions led by young social media influencers like Samriddhi Rai, Sristi KC, Bhrikuti Rai and Saroj Phuyal. The discussion centered around the role of youth in creating an equality and fostering innovations in Nepal.

IMG_6766.JPG

The heads of various UN agencies also participated in speed mentoring sessions with youths, discussing the issues the mentees chose to raise – be it career questions or development priorities of the UN. One of the young participants in the speed mentoring said that he appreciated the opportunity to meet the senior UN officials in a friendly and more personal environment.

The United Nations Day highlights the enduring ideals of the UN Charter, adopted 74 years ago on 24 October. Nepal became a member of the United Nations in 1951, and in the same year, welcomed the organization's operational presence in the country. The UN Country Team works closely with the government and other development partners to assist Nepal in achieving nationally and internationally agreed goals, first and foremost the SDGs.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Today Is Kag Tihar
Oct 26, 2019
Nepal Has Made Notable Improvements Ranks 94th In Doing Business Index
Oct 25, 2019
PM Oli Lay Foundation Stone Of Nagdhunga Tunnel Project
Oct 22, 2019
The World Bank Announces New Target Cut “Learning Poverty” by At Least Half by 2030
Oct 22, 2019
Eighteen Nepali Officers Start Anti-money Laundering Training In India
Oct 22, 2019

More on News

RAJENDRA KHETAN High Profile, Low Presence By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 21 hours ago
PM Oli Lay Foundation Stone Of Nagdhunga Tunnel Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 19 hours ago
Eighteen Nepali Officers Start Anti-money Laundering Training In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 19 hours ago
Kumar Pant Elected NRNA President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 20 hours ago
Nepal Observes 39th World Food Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
One Million Children In Nepal Are Stunted: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Demise Of A Legend By Madan Kumar Bhattarai Oct 26, 2019
Today Is Kag Tihar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2019
GERMAN SUPPORT For Change By A Correspondent Oct 25, 2019
CLIMATE DIPLOMACY Cause For Celebration By A Correspondent Oct 25, 2019
GDP GROWTH Projection At 6.5% By A Correspondent Oct 25, 2019
ADB'S 5-YEAR STRATEGY Meeting Need By A Correspondent Oct 25, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75