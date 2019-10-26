Priyanka Karki Shares Coke & Her feelings With Her Fans

Priyanka Karki Shares Coke & Her feelings With Her Fans

Oct. 26, 2019, 6:57 p.m.

Priyanka Karki, popular actress in the industry joined in the ongoing ground activation of Coca-Cola. On the first day she visited Bhatbhateni supermarket of Koteshwor and Salesberry of Chaapalkarkhana on the second day where she shared a Coke with her fans encouraging them to express their feelings with their loved ones. She interacted with consumers and took pictures with them.

On the second day, she visited the activation with her family and shared a Coke bottle with a personalized message “Love you mamu” printed. Her mother was overwhelmed and got emotional after receiving the special Coke bottle with personalized message from her daughter Priyanka.

During her visit Priyanka Karki shared, “I have been part of “Mann Kholaun Coke Sanga campaign” since the beginning and each time I love the way Coca-Cola brings innovative ways to make us feel special. I really appreciate the concept of printing a message for a loved one on a Coke bottle and I am sure that all consumers also love it as well. ”

