Radisson Hotel Kathmandu’s 22nd AGM Concluded

Twenty-second Annual General Meeting AGM of Oriental Hotel Ltd or Radisson Hotel Kathmandu concluded. Held under the chairmanship of President Subhadra Shrestha, AGM also passed annual report of 2018/019 presented by President Shrestha.

With total turnover of Rs.1.20 Billion, Oriental Hotel Ltd has made net profit of Rs.308.5 million. Out of operational cost of 890.29 million, the operational profit was Rs. 434 million.

The AGM also announced the 5 percent bonus share with 10.79 cash dividend to the share holders.