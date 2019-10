Former King Gyanendra received Tika from her younger sister Shobha Rajya Laxmi Shahi amid a function at auspicious timing of 10:51 pm. Former King Gyanendra visited former princes Shobha Rajya Laxmi Devi Shahi’s home in Kamaladi.

As per the advice of his own priest and astrologer, former King Gyanendra received tika almost hour earlier than the timing given to the general public.