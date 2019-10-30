Nepali Mountaineer Set A New World Record

Nepali Mountaineer Set A New World Record

Oct. 30, 2019, 9:15 a.m.

Thirty six years old, Nirmal ‘Nims’ Purja, a Nepali climber has set the world record scaling all 14 mountains above 8,000 m in just over six months.

According to news report, Purja along with his team of Project Possible successfully stood atop Mt Shishapangma this morning completing his 14th eight-thousander.

The team included four other members scaled the mountain at around 9:30 am. Purja along with Mingma David Sherpa, Gesman Tamang, Gyalzen Sherpa and Jangbu Sherpa reaches the summit point of 8,027-metre peak after they found a fair window reports The Himalayan Times.

Purja made an enviable world record in the history of mountain climbing as he scaled 14 peaks in just over six months. The current records for such attempt are seven years, 10 months and six days by Korean climber Kim Chang-ho in 2013 and seven years, 11 months and 14 days by Polish climber Jerzy Kukuczka in 1987.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CAN Appoint Gyanendra Malla As A New Captain
Oct 30, 2019
Nepal’s Second Longest Bridge Opens For Vehicles
Oct 30, 2019
PM Oli Admitted To Hospital
Oct 30, 2019
Britain To Hold Snap Election On December 12
Oct 30, 2019
Thai King Fires Four More Palace Officials
Oct 30, 2019

More on Mountaineering

Langtang Back To Normal (Photo feature) By Austin Lord 2 months, 2 weeks ago
Mount Everest Expedition: Committee Recommends To Set New Conditions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 2 weeks ago
Everest Day 2019 Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months ago
Mt Everest Day Today, Concern Over Rising Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months ago
Mount Everest Clean Up Campaign Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months ago
Nepal Army Brings 4,000 kg Garbage From Mount Everest To Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months ago

The Latest

CAN Appoint Gyanendra Malla As A New Captain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019
Nepal’s Second Longest Bridge Opens For Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019
PM Oli Admitted To Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019
Britain To Hold Snap Election On December 12 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019
Thai King Fires Four More Palace Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif ‘s Health Is Critical By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75