Thai King Fires Four More Palace Officials

Thai King Fires Four More Palace Officials

Oct. 30, 2019, 9:06 a.m.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has fired four more officials, two palace announcements said on Tuesday, the latest shake up after the sacking of the king's royal consort last week.

In one announcement, two palace officials, identified as bedroom guards, were fired for "extremely evil misconduct" and "adultery," which it said was a violation of a code of conduct for courtiers.

In another document, two military officers were fired for being "lax" in their duty as palace guards and "behaving unbecomingly of their ranks and titles."

The four were all stripped of their ranks and titles, the announcements said.

The four dismissals on Tuesday followed those of six palace officials last week, who were accused of severe disciplinary misconduct that caused harm to the royal service.

Since taking the throne in 2016, King Vajiralongkorn has taken more direct control of royal affairs and the crown's vast wealth, and transferred two military units from the army to his personal control.

Last week, in an extraordinary announcement, the king also demoted Royal Consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, just months after granting her the title.

She was accused of being "disloyal" and fomenting rivalry with Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, who married King Vajiralongkorn in May just days before his coronation.

Thailand's royal family is protected by a lese majeste law that makes scrutiny of the monarchy or debate over its role almost impossible inside the kingdom.

The public is often able to glean clues to the inner workings of the palace through its use of symbolic imagery and the fates of royal aides.

The 67-year-old king came to power after the death of his father Bhumibol Adulyadej - who was widely revered by Thais and seen as a figure of moral authority.

The new king, a cycling and aviation enthusiast, is a more remote figure to many people, having spent much of his time abroad, particularly in Germany.

Courtesy: Aljazeera

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CAN Appoint Gyanendra Malla As A New Captain
Oct 30, 2019
Nepal’s Second Longest Bridge Opens For Vehicles
Oct 30, 2019
PM Oli Admitted To Hospital
Oct 30, 2019
Britain To Hold Snap Election On December 12
Oct 30, 2019
Nepali Mountaineer Set A New World Record
Oct 30, 2019

More on International

Britain To Hold Snap Election On December 12 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 35 minutes ago
British PM Boris Johnson To Try Again For 12 December Election After MPs Reject Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
ISIS Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Is Dead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Asia-Pacific Revenues And Livelihoods Threatened By Allan Dow 1 week, 6 days ago
Xi Arrives In Kathmandu To Forge A Bold New Chapter, Pitch Trans-Himalayan corridor By C.Raja Mohan 2 weeks, 2 days ago
26 Dead And Hundreds Of People Injured By Typhoon Hagibis In Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

CAN Appoint Gyanendra Malla As A New Captain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019
Nepal’s Second Longest Bridge Opens For Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019
PM Oli Admitted To Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019
Nepali Mountaineer Set A New World Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif ‘s Health Is Critical By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019
Weather Forecast For October 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75