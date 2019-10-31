ADB To Support Pokhara and Mugling Road Expansion Project

ADB to Improve Connectivity Between Pokhara and Mugling, Reducing Travel Time to Kathmandu and Subregional Trade Corridors.

Oct. 31, 2019, 4:53 p.m.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of $195 million to improve the highway section between Pokhara and Mugling, which links Pokhara to Kathmandu and to subregional corridors connecting Nepal with India and Bangladesh.

“The project will boost the traffic capacity, reliability, and safety of the main road link from Pokhara,” said ADB Transport Specialist Mr. Johan Georget. “The highway will be widened to four lanes, and this will reduce travel times, lower transport costs, and improve access to domestic markets, jobs, and social services. The upgraded highway will also open a wider gateway for Nepal to international markets, especially in India, and facilitate the arrivals of tourists to the region of Pokhara and its hinterland.”

Nepal’s economic growth improved to 7.3% a year on average between fiscal years (FY) 2017 and 2019, compared with about 3.3% in the previous three years. As a landlocked country, Nepal relies heavily on direct neighbors for international trade, mainly India, which traded 65% of Nepal’s imports and exports in FY2019. But while roads are the predominant mode of transport in Nepal for more than 90% of goods and passengers, the density and capacity of the road network remains low. This infrastructure deficiency hampers the economy, resulting in high operating costs and travel times, and impeding the development of competitive supply chains, tourism, and regional integration and trade.

The 200-kilometer (km) journey from Pokhara, a prime tourist destination at the foot of the Himalayas, to the Nepalese capital Kathmandu takes more than 5 hours by road. It is currently a two-lane highway that handles about 7,400 vehicles a day. As the number of vehicle registrations has been rising and total vehicles are expected to quadruple by 2029, upgrading national highways is a priority to support economic development.

Under this project, 81 km of the road will be widened to four lanes from Pokhara to Abukhaireni to meet increasing demand. Improvements will be made to the surfacing, structure, and drainage, with safety features such as crash barriers, and traffic and other warning light systems installed. A second 8-km section between Mugling and Abukhaireni will be considered for a subsequent project.

The road will be divided by a median, while service lanes in urban areas will improve safety, especially for pedestrians, bicycles, and motorcycle users. This is especially important since the country suffers a high rate of almost 16 deaths per 100,000 people due to traffic. Performance-based maintenance contracts of 5 years will strengthen road management and maintenance. The project will also install a landslide monitoring and management system to strengthen disaster resilience.

The total cost of the project is $254 million, of which the government will provide $59 million. The project is due for completion at the end of 2025.

Accompanying the loan is an ADB technical assistance grant of $500,000 to strengthen disaster risk reduction, landslide management, road safety, and procurement in the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport and Department of Roads.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

3 Killed And 46 Injured In A Bus Accident In Sankhu
Oct 31, 2019
At Least 65 Killed In Pakistan Punjab Train Fire
Oct 31, 2019
Chhath Festival Begins
Oct 31, 2019
Twitter To Ban All Political Advertising
Oct 31, 2019
Weather Forecast October 31: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country
Oct 31, 2019

More on News

Nepal’s Second Longest Bridge Opens For Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
PM Oli Admitted To Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
PM Oli Received Tika By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Former King Gyanendra Receives Tika From Sister Shobha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Secretary General of SAARC addressed the Fourteenth Informal Meeting of the SAARC Finance Ministers in Washington By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Japan Hands Over Agricultural Facilities in Bhutanese Camps and Neighboring Communities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

3 Killed And 46 Injured In A Bus Accident In Sankhu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2019
At Least 65 Killed In Pakistan Punjab Train Fire By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2019
Chhath Festival Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2019
Twitter To Ban All Political Advertising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2019
Weather Forecast October 31: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2019
CAN Appoint Gyanendra Malla As A New Captain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75