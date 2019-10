Four days long Chhath festival begins in the terai region. Today devotees and their follower started the cleaning up of ponds and decoration. Today is the first day of Chhath and devotees have already gathered at various ponds in Janakpurdham.

Devotees will start fasting from tomorrow and take rice pudding at night. Saturday is a main day of Chhath festival. On this day, all devotees will offer water at sun set. On Sunday, all devotees will offer water to rising sun ending their fasting.