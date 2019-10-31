Weather Forecast October 31: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country

Oct. 31, 2019, 8:20 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions.

The effect of Cyclone ‘Kyarr’ is still seen over Gujarat due to Southeasterly humid winds blowing over Arabian Sea. However, the cyclone will unlikely to make any effect in Nepal.

According to skymetweather, the formation a low pressure area in Southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Sri Lanka coast and now, the system is likely to move west-northwest direction and intensify further into a depression.

The report said another Cyclone is likely to form over Southeast Arabian Sea while moving in Northwesterly direction.

