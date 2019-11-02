Weather Forecast For November 3 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 3 Across Nepal

Nov. 2, 2019, 12:18 p.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the western region along with eastern and central hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is possible at one or two places of the western hilly region. There will be generally cloudy with chances of light snowfall at one or two places. There will be cloudy in central, western and eastern region.

Cyclonic Activities

Severe Cyclone Maha lies over the east-central Arabian Sea about 550km south southwestward of Veraval. The system may intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 48 hours. It will continue to track further northwestward until November 4. Thereafter, the northwesterly Trough will make it recurve towards the northeast.

The Depression over the west-central Arabian Sea is likely to weaken further as a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area.

A Cyclonic Circulation over the Gulf of Thailand is likely to intensify as a Low-Pressure Area during the next 24 hours. Another Cyclonic Circulation is over Tripura and adjoining areas.

A Western Disturbance can be seen over Jammu and Kashmir.

One more Cyclonic Circulation can be seen over southcentral Pakistan and adjoining West Pakistan.

(Credit: skymetweather.com)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chhath Puja 2019: Importance and History
Nov 02, 2019
All 39 Migrants Found Dead In England Confirmed as Vietnamese Citizens
Nov 02, 2019
Nepal Army Receives New Plane
Nov 02, 2019
President Bhandari Inaugurated Baliyo Nepal Campaign
Nov 02, 2019
India Supports To Build School In Darchula
Nov 01, 2019

More on Weather

Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Snow Fall In Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast October 31: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast October 28: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast October 27: Generally Cloudy In Central And Eastern Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 12 hours ago
Weather October 27: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Chhath Puja 2019: Importance and History By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2019
All 39 Migrants Found Dead In England Confirmed as Vietnamese Citizens By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2019
Nepal Army Receives New Plane By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2019
President Bhandari Inaugurated Baliyo Nepal Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2019
India Supports To Build School In Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2019
World Bank Group Executive Directors Visit Nepal, Discuss Federalism, Diversified Investment, And Reconstruction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75