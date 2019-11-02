Weather Forecast For November 3 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the western region along with eastern and central hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is possible at one or two places of the western hilly region. There will be generally cloudy with chances of light snowfall at one or two places. There will be cloudy in central, western and eastern region.

Cyclonic Activities

Severe Cyclone Maha lies over the east-central Arabian Sea about 550km south southwestward of Veraval. The system may intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 48 hours. It will continue to track further northwestward until November 4. Thereafter, the northwesterly Trough will make it recurve towards the northeast.

The Depression over the west-central Arabian Sea is likely to weaken further as a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area.

A Cyclonic Circulation over the Gulf of Thailand is likely to intensify as a Low-Pressure Area during the next 24 hours. Another Cyclonic Circulation is over Tripura and adjoining areas.

A Western Disturbance can be seen over Jammu and Kashmir.

One more Cyclonic Circulation can be seen over southcentral Pakistan and adjoining West Pakistan.

(Credit: skymetweather.com)