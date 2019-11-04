Nepal Airlines To Fly China From December

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has started the initiatives for operating flights to the Chinese capital Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai. NAC is touch with the Chinese air regulatory body.

NAC's spokesperson Ganesh Bahadur Chand said initiatives are underway in that connection. Chand said a team of Chinese technicians will come to Nepal in December to carry out the NAC's safety audit for the operation of flights to these two destinations. It is believed the NAC will get permission to operate flights to Beijing and Shanghai also after that.

According to The Rising Nepal, it may be noted that Himalaya Airlines run with joint investment of Nepal and China has already started direct flights to Beijing from October 27. The Airlines is also preparing to expand its flights to five more destinations in China.

The daily reports that NAC internally send the documents to the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration and it would get the 'slot' for operating flights to Guangzhou on the basis of this.